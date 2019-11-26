Horry County to issue $150 fines for contaminated loads of recyclables

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re a Horry County Solid Waste Authority customer, you will want to make sure the recyclables in your bin aren’t contaminated.
The Horry County Solid Waste Authority has notified local jurisdictions that residents will be fined for every contaminated load of recyclables. The fines start at $150 per load that is delivered to the Solid Waste Authority.
The city of Myrtle Beach sent out reminders to neighbors on what they can and cannot recycle.
Officials remind you to not bag your recycling. Instead, you should just place loose items all together in your recycling container.
The list of recyclable items has also narrowed. For example, you cannot recycle pizza boxes because of contamination from grease or cheese. Neighbors must throw their pizza boxes in the trash.
Residents are also asked to rinse food containers and follow the list of recyclable items:
- Aluminum and tin cans
- Cardboard boxes (remove all packing and tape)
- Catalogs, magazines and newspapers
- Corrugated cardboard and paper bags (clean; not greasy)
- Empty aerosol cans (no caps)
- Glass bottles and jars (remove lids)
- Officer paper, school paper and junk mail
- Paperback books and telephone books
- Only #1 plastic items, which are typically pourable plastic bottles and jugs
Here is what you should not recycle:
- Appliances
- Cardboard pizza boxes
- Clothes
- Hoses
- Non-pourable plastic containers (for example, butter and yogurt cups)
- Scrap metal
- Shoes
- Tires
- Toys
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.