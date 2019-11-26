FIRST ALERT: Mild day for a road trip, cooler by Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tranquil weather will linger through the Thanksgiving holiday before heavy rain that may cause travel issues by Sunday.
The warmest weather we’ll see all week arrives this afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Skies will turn mostly cloudy at times through the late morning and afternoon hours with a sprinkle or two possible in a few spots - most areas will remain dry.
A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring in slightly cooler and sunnier weather for Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving day will start off with clear skies, a gusty breeze and temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures will drop a big more by Black Friday with early morning shoppers greeted with temperatures in the lower 40s. Despite the sunny skies, afternoon temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 50s Friday and again on Saturday.
The next storm system arrives on Sunday, bringing a round of heavy rain and potentially gusty winds late in the day. This storm system will span the entire East Coast and could provide heavy snow for parts of the Northeast. Flight delays are possible, especially flights to and from the Northeast.
