FIRST ALERT: Cooler Thanksgiving forecast, travel headaches by Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the rain chances remain slim for now, heavy rain could cause travel issues for the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
The warmest weather we’ll see all week arrives Wednesday as afternoon highs climb to 71°. Clouds will filter in with an isolated shower or two possible. Most areas will remain dry through Wednesday.
Sunnier skies and cooler weather filters by in Thanksgiving with temperatures dropping to 62°. This is a drop that will continue into Black Friday with early morning shoppers greeted with temperatures in the lower 40s. Despite the sunny skies, we’ll struggle to climb out of the 50s both Friday and Saturday afternoon.
The next storm system arrives on Sunday, bringing a round of heavy rain late in the day. This storm system will span the entire East Coast and could provide heavy snow for parts of the Northeast. Flight delays are possible, especially flights to and from the Northeast.
