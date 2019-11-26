FIRST ALERT: Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A mild weather pattern will settle into the region ahead of Thanksgiving.
It's another cold start this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to lower 40s. As you step out the door, you will need the jacket once again. These cooler mornings but warmer afternoons look to be the trend for the next couple of days.
Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid-upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Even warmer weather will arrive on Wednesday with a southwesterly wind bringing those high temperatures into the lower 70s. As the cold front approaches from the west, skies will turn cloudy at times through the day on Wednesday with a few sprinkles from the middle of the day, through the afternoon hours.
While this cold front will not bring a big rain threat, it still will bring some cooler weather just in time for Thanksgiving. Sunshine and cooler temperatures will arrive for those Thanksgiving plans. Look for highs to drop down into the lower 60s for the afternoon hours with gusty winds at times.
Seasonably cooler weather will continue as we head into Thanksgiving night for those Black Friday shoppers. Lows will drop down into the lower 40s by Friday morning. For the afternoon hours on Friday, look for temperatures to reach the mid-upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.
The warmth will continue as we head into Saturday and Sunday with highs climbing into the lower 60s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday. Once again, another cold front looks to bring a better chance of rain on Sunday.
