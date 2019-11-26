Elks Lodge, GCSO partner up to give Thanksgiving dinners to those in need

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of families in Georgetown County will have a full spread of Thanksgiving goodies thanks to the sheriff’s office and the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge.
On Monday, lodge members delivered 34 dinners to the sheriff’s office and the deputies delivered the baskets across the county. The Thanksgiving dinner baskets contained a turkey, vegetables, gravy, cornbread, stuffing and desserts.
An additional 19 Thanksgiving meals were also given to the Special Needs and Disabilities agency at the Cooper Center and 300 food items were donated to Helping Hands of Georgetown.
Lodge members also provided Thanksgiving dinners to ECHO (Eastern Carolina Homelessness Organization) to distribute to military veterans.
In all, lodge members collected more than 1,500 food items over the last six weeks and purchased 65 turkeys to complete the dinner baskets.
