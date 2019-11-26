Darlington County coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Sunday in Darlington County.
According to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee, the victim has been identified as Tyrus Ronnie Morrell, 50, of Hartsville.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was attempting a left turn from N. Marquis Highway when he was fatally struck by a Nissan Armada.
Three people inside the Nissan Armada were also injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
