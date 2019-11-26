Darlington County coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

By WMBF News Staff | November 26, 2019 at 10:08 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 10:08 AM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Sunday in Darlington County.

According to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee, the victim has been identified as Tyrus Ronnie Morrell, 50, of Hartsville.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on N. Marquis Highway near East Carolina Avenue, which is half a mile away from Hartsville.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was attempting a left turn from N. Marquis Highway when he was fatally struck by a Nissan Armada.

Three people inside the Nissan Armada were also injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

