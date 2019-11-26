Conway soup kitchen offering free Thanksgiving meal

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Sheperd’s Table in Conway is continuing its mission to make sure everyone has a chance to enjoy a hot meal on Thanksgiving.
Volunteers are now preparing for the organization’s 11th Thanksgiving feast. Every year, Sheperd’s Table welcomes more volunteers who help to serve around 100 to 130 meals a day, said Brandon Oates, the organization’s director. This year, they’re expecting to serve around 150 meals on Thanksgiving and welcome anyone who walks through their doors.
Volunteers have been preparing since last week to provide a clean and safe environment for individuals and families to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast with plenty of turkey, ham and all the fixings to go around. Since 2007, Sheperd's Table has offered the community lunch and dinner, Monday through Friday, while working to reduce poverty levels in the area and connecting those in need with resources.
“We do hot meals and we pray for people. Networking is real big here. A lot of people that come in to eat have a lot more problems than needing a meal, so we try to talk to them and try to see wherever we can find them. Hopefully we can refer them out to an appropriate agency that can get them more help. Our goal here is to reduce the poverty levels and hopefully people can become self-sufficient, and our mission is sharing God’s love one meal at a time,” said Oates.
Sheperd’s Table is located at 1412 Gamecock Avenue # A in Conway. Doors will be open from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
