17-year-old girl ‘doing good’ after pit bull attack in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a pit bull Sunday morning, according to officials.
The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. on Converse Drive. The teen reportedly suffered head injuries and bite marks to her left arm.
ORIGINAL STORY: 17-year-old attacked by pit bull in Florence County
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning the teen has been released from the hospital. He added the 17-year-old is “doing good.”
The dog that was involved in the attack was seized by authorities, Kirby said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.