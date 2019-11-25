16-year-old girl accused of spray-painting vehicles in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old girl was apprehended by Florence County deputies after several cars were reportedly spray-painted over the weekend.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the vandalized vehicles were found on Sardis Highway Saturday night.
Kirby said the teen will be charged as a juvenile with vandalism. He added Department of Juvenile Justice paperwork was completed, and the teen has been released to her parents.
No additional information was immediately available.
