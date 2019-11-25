1-year-old child in stable condition after being shot in Florence County

SCRANTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A 1-year-old child who was shot Sunday night in Florence County is in stable condition following surgery, authorities said Monday morning.
The shooting happened on Boyd Street in the Scranton community, Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby previously said.
Details about what led to the shooting are unknown at this time. Kirby said Monday he can’t comment on an open investigation.
Stay with WMBF News for more details as they come in.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.