Two killed in shooting at Durham medical clinic

Two killed in shooting at Durham medical clinic
Two people were killed in a Monday morning shooting at a medical clinic in Durham, N.C. (Source: WRAL)
November 25, 2019 at 11:53 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 11:57 AM

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Two people were killed Monday morning in a shooting at the UNC Family Medicine Center off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham.

According to NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the health center at 3708 Mayfair St. around 8 a.m. Two people, a male and a female, were killed.

Sky 5 video showed police tape stretched across the parking lot around the building and two bodies on the ground. At 9:30 a.m., police said the scene was secure and they were not searching for a shooting suspect.

Construction crews working nearby told WRAL News the gunshots came from the parking lot, but Durham police did not confirm that information.

Click here for the original story.

Copyright 2019 WRAL. All rights reserved.