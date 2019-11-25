Two killed in shooting at Durham medical clinic

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Two people were killed Monday morning in a shooting at the UNC Family Medicine Center off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham.
According to NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the health center at 3708 Mayfair St. around 8 a.m. Two people, a male and a female, were killed.
Sky 5 video showed police tape stretched across the parking lot around the building and two bodies on the ground. At 9:30 a.m., police said the scene was secure and they were not searching for a shooting suspect.
Construction crews working nearby told WRAL News the gunshots came from the parking lot, but Durham police did not confirm that information.
Copyright 2019 WRAL. All rights reserved.