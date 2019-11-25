Student Spotlight: Myrtle Beach High senior calls the stage his ‘happy place’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Singing, dancing, acting. One student does it all.
Myrtle Beach High School senior Rashawn Sprinkle said he feels alive and energetic whenever he takes the stage.
“The stage is seriously my happy place, my home. Every time I get on stage I just love it so much and I just feel free," Sprinkle said.
He’s been involved in theater, show choir, dance , all-county chorus and all-county orchestra. Through all of his high school performing, Sprinkle has a couple of moments that truly stand out.
“'The Sound of Music’ last year because I got my first lead role and played Max Detweiler and I just related to him so much. For show choir, I probably say last year when I had my dance group did a Beyoncé tribute and I got to show off some of my moves too,” Sprinkle said.
As far as his future plans, Spinkle plans to pursue a degree in film and television studies, along with a minor in fashion design or dance theater. His goal is to be seen on television and the big screen, as well as the nation’s top designer clothing stores.
For students who may follow his career aspirations, Sprinkle said it all comes down to confidence.
“You have to train yourself to be confident, you have to train yourself to push yourself to do things and not care what people have to say and basically just stay humble and humble yourself no matter what,” he said.
