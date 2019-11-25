One dead, three injured in Darlington County accident

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcycle driver is dead and three people who were in a different vehicle are injured after a crash that happened Sunday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with SCHP says the accident happened at 5:06 p.m. on North Marquis Highway near East Carolina Avenue, which is half a mile away from Hartsville.
SCHP says the driver of the motorcycle attempted to make a left turn from Marquis Highway onto East Carolina Avenue when a 2004 Nissan Armada struck him.
The motorcycle driver who died was not wearing a helmet, according to officials.
Three people were inside the Nissan Aramada, and they were all taken to Carolina Pines Medical Center for their injuries.
Officials say the driver of the Nissan Armada was not wearing a seat belt, but the two passengers were.
