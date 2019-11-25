FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures ahead for Thanksgiving travel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cold start to the morning, some of the coldest air we have seen in several days. As you step out the door this morning, grab the jacket for that morning commute. By this afternoon, that jacket will not be needed with highs climbing back into the low-mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.
Sunshine will continue through the rest of the short work week with highs climbing into the mid-upper 60s on Tuesday before peaking into the lower 70s on Wednesday.
A quick-hitting cold front will bring a temperature drop as we head into Thanksgiving. Our highs will fall from 72 on Wednesday to the lower 60s on Thursday. That cold front Wednesday night could provide an isolated shower or two but most of us will stay dry, which is great news for any holiday travel.
Those temperatures will continue to drop on Friday with highs only reaching the upper 50s on Friday. Black Friday shoppers will need to plan to deal with temperatures falling into the lower 40s Thanksgiving night and into Friday morning.
