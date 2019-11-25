FIRST ALERT: Mild weather ahead of Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Milder weather will settle into the region ahead of Thanksgiving Day.
Tonight will see clear skies and cool temperatures again with readings in the upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the beaches.
Despite the cool start to the day on Tuesday, afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 60s with mostly sunny skies.
The warmest weather of the week arrives on Wednesday when temperatures reach 70-72 across the area. As a cold front approaches from the west, skies will turn cloudy at times through the day with a few sprinkles possible from midday through the afternoon.
The cold front will move through the area Wednesday night and will be followed by a slight cooling trend for Thanksgiving Day. With plenty of sunshine, Thursday afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 60s with a gusty wind at times.
Black Friday shoppers will be greeted with seasonably cool weather. Early morning temperatures in the lower 40s will climb into the middle 50s by Friday afternoon.
The next significant chance of rain does not arrive until Sunday.
