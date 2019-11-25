DHEC: Horry County had highest number of Lyme disease cases in S.C. in 2018

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County led the state in the number of cases of Lyme disease in 2018, while the statewide numbers saw a significant year-to-year drop.
According to the annual morbidity report on reportable conditions from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, more than a quarter of all cases happened in Horry County.
There were 10 cases of the disease, which is caused by a germ carried by ticks, in Horry County in 2018, the report stated. That’s a drop from 12 in 2017.
Across S.C., there were 37 cases of Lyme disease reported in 2018.
While the report states the number of cases among state residents has been on the rise since 2007, there was a “significant decrease in the number of cases between 2017 and 2018,” dropping from 77 to 37.
To view the complete DHEC report, click here.
