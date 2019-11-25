Crews called after horse gets stuck in barn’s hayloft in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A horse got stuck in the hayloft of a barn.
That’s not the start of a joke, but rather a call Horry County first responders were dispatched to this weekend.
According to a post on Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, the quarter horse became stuck at a barn off Daisy Road in Loris.
“At some point during the previous night, the horse had left his stall and had gone up the stairs,” firefighters said.
Emergency crews were joined by veterinarians and staff from Myrtle Beach Equine Clinic and 4 Hooves Large Animal Services, the post stated. The horse was sedated and a large animal gurney was used to help safely lower the animal to the ground and then put it in the pasture.
“After waking up, the horse delighted HCFR, vets, neighbors and owners, all celebrating the positive outcome!” the post stated.
