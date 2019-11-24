Horry County Police Department hosts abandoned items auction

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - From cars to lawn equipment Saturday was your chance to score big at Horry County Police Department’s annual auction.
The event began right at 9 a.m. and Horry County Police said it wrapped up around 12:30 p.m.
People went stop to stop to check out what was available on the lot and for one man, Shane Cantley, he went in knowing his budget.
And he got the item he had his eyes on for a price lower than what we budgeted for.
“I have won this beautiful 1993 ford ranger xlt,” Shane Cantley said. “For the low, low price of $675, you could have had it but I got it, sorry about your lucky.”
Prices rang out left and right, from the voices of the auctioneers and crowds gathered from stop to stop as people were looking to bid for the best deal.
All ages were out there Saturday and Cantley wasn’t the only man WMBF News spoke with who bid on a vehicle and won.
“I bought three cars today,” Daniel Spence said.
All three of the vehicles Spence purchased will be used for different purposes, one for work, one to sell and another to give as a gift.
And today wasn’t Spence’s first auction either.
“Everything that you end up buying, most of the time is usually a deal," he said. "No matter what you buy you’re usually buying it for a third of the price so it’s never like you’re losing.”
All of the items at the auction were unclaimed or abandoned, ranging from cars, vans and SUVS to lawn equipment, bikes and tools.
Some were eager to begin their bidding while others laid back to observe and dug in when they were ready.
“Four-by-fours that we wanted to look at for the grandsons and granddaughters, that’s why we mainly came up, and a lawn mower,” Johnneybob Dunfee said.
And a couple of people said it’s important to have a strategy so you don’t spend too much.
“Have a certain amount that you know, research it,” Lynn Dunfee said.
As the auctioneer truck drove by and people checked out their newly purchased items, Cantley’s son Evan said he’s excited to hit the town in dad’s new Ford.
And his favorite part about the purchase, the color.
“It’s close to blue because blue is my favorite color,” Evan Cantley said.
And people plan to attend next year too.
“I will definitely come back again,” Donna Girouard said.
Horry County police explained the abandoned items come from cases that HCPD is involved in. An example of this, when police recover a stolen vehicle, they notify the owner of the recovery, but if the owner does not claim their vehicle after several months then it is put up for auction.
The money raised from the auction can be used by the department for facility or service improvements, such as additional lighting for the impound lot.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.