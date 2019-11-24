Governor McMaster to host 53rd Carolighting tomorrow evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster will begin the holiday season with the 53rd Annual Governor’s Carolighting at the State House.
Pre-event festivities will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by the Carolinlighting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Miss South Carolina 2019 Morgan Nichols will serve as the evening’s emcee.
This year’s tree is a 35-foot-tall sheared Concolor Fir that came from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland.
The event is sponsored by Experience Columbia SC, The Columbia Garden Club, and The Garden Club of South Carolina.
It is free to the public.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.