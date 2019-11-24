FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather returns, Thanksgiving travel outlook

By Robert Whitehurst | November 24, 2019 at 5:21 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 5:21 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We make another run to 70° this week before colder air arrives for Thanksgiving.

Sunny skies return to start the work week as we climb to 61° Monday afternoon. Temperatures continue to climb, hitting 64° Tuesday, climbing to 71° on Wednesday! Rain chances look slim early this week with just an isolated shower or two possible Wednesday.

The sunny weather returns Thanksgiving but temperatures will turn colder behind a cold front. Afternoon highs Thursday climb to 61°, dropping into the 50s on Friday. Early Black Friday shoppers will deal with temperatures falling into the lower 40s.

No big issues along the East Coast
