FIRST ALERT: Cooler and breezy Sunday ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After our quick-hitting cold front last night, temperatures will be on the cooler side of things today for the second half of the weekend. We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s, depending on your location. Look for those breezy winds to continue today, making it feel slightly cooler at times.
Highs today will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon with winds still out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Gust of 25 mph cannot be ruled out, especially early in the day.
If you’re looking ahead to the holiday week, enjoy the forecast. It’s not a bad one. Highs will climb through the first half of the week to the mid 60s by Tuesday for both Myrtle Beach and Florence.
Eventually, those highs will rebound nicely into the lower 70s on Wednesday, ahead of another cold front. The good news? This cold front does not look to deliver many rain chances, just cooler temperatures. If we were to see rain from this front, it would be very isolated and on Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving will feature highs in the lower 60s, some breezy winds and clear skies. Not a bad forecast for the holiday.
