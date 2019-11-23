Why mounds of asbestos-contaminated debris are piled up next to Ocean Boulevard

This story is courtesy our news partners at My Horry News
Mounds of rubble contaminated by asbestos have been piled up near Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to records obtained from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The mounds have been there, uncovered, for weeks.
Exposure to asbestos can cause several types of cancer, according to the World Health Organization.
The City of Myrtle Beach referred questions about the asbestos-contaminated material to DHEC. A DHEC official said an inspector was on the site Friday in order to locate the contaminated material, which would then be removed.
The mounds include what’s left of The Breakers’ demolished registration building at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and 21st Avenue North, and discarded material from The Breakers’ Tower next door
Copyright 2019 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.