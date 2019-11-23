Volunteer firefighter loses home to fire in S.C.

FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina fire department is rallying to help a volunteer firefighter who lost his home to a fire Thursday afternoon.
According to the Fort Lawn Fire Department, firefighter Adam Glackler’s home caught on fire Thursday around 1 p.m.
Fort Lawn Fire was assisted by Lando and Richburg Fire Departments and Chester County EMS. Fire officials say the home is a total loss.
Glackler, his wife and his 1-year-old son lived in the home. Glackler has been a firefighter with the Fort Lawn Fire Department for five years.
Anyone who wishes to help Glackler and his family can call the fire department at 803-872-4830. The department also has a GoFundMe page set up.
