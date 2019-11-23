Police: Suspects charged in Horry County RV theft also connected to stolen jet ski case

Police: Suspects charged in Horry County RV theft also connected to stolen jet ski case
L-R: Jordan Swinson and Sara-Megan Tuttle (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | November 22, 2019 at 9:05 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 9:09 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police said they have charged two people who they said stole a pair of jet skis from the Barefoot Resort area.

On Friday, detectives served warrants on Jordan David Swinson and Sara-Megan Moser Tuttle, who were already in jail after they were accused in another theft case.

SUSPECTS APPREHENDED!! North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety would like to thank everyone who commented,...

Posted by North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety on Friday, November 22, 2019

Horry County police arrested Swinson and Tuttle earlier in the week after police said they admitted to stealing two RVs from the Heritage Storage facility near S.C. 544.

[ Two charged with stealing RVs from storage facility near S.C. 544 ]

[ Dying veteran thanks WMBF News for helping get stolen RV back ]

Police said the campers were recovered in undeveloped woods near S.C. 31 and Water Tower Road.

North Myrtle Beach police said collaborated efforts with Horry County police allowed them to serve the warrants on the pair.

Police also thanked everyone who commented, posted and shared the information about the jet ski theft.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.