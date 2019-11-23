Police: Suspects charged in Horry County RV theft also connected to stolen jet ski case

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police said they have charged two people who they said stole a pair of jet skis from the Barefoot Resort area.
On Friday, detectives served warrants on Jordan David Swinson and Sara-Megan Moser Tuttle, who were already in jail after they were accused in another theft case.
Horry County police arrested Swinson and Tuttle earlier in the week after police said they admitted to stealing two RVs from the Heritage Storage facility near S.C. 544.
Police said the campers were recovered in undeveloped woods near S.C. 31 and Water Tower Road.
North Myrtle Beach police said collaborated efforts with Horry County police allowed them to serve the warrants on the pair.
Police also thanked everyone who commented, posted and shared the information about the jet ski theft.
