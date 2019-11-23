Police release surveillance pictures of Conway business robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police released new surveillance pictures of an armed robbery in hopes of finding the suspect.
Authorities responded last Friday to the Carolina Payday Loans on Church Street for reports of a robbery.
The surveillance pictures show a man in all black, with his face covered and carrying a gun.
No injuries were reported in the case. It’s not clear what the person got away with.
Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the pictures is asked to contact Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
