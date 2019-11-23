Myrtle Beach Police Department celebrates new officers, plus a special surprise

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has 10 new officers on the force, but one of them has some extra celebrating to do.
The new officers graduated from the 707 class from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. They were sworn-in on Friday along with Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Duensing.
But one officer took the opportunity to make the occasion even more special.
Officer Lockwood got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. When she accepted the proposal, his fellow officers shot off some confetti during their special moment.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department shared pictures of the swearing-in and the special surprise on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.