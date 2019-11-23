Horry County bomb squad disposes of pipe bomb found in neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police said a man made a scary discovery when he opened up a package he received on Friday.
Authorities were called around 5 p.m. to a home on Waccamaw River Road near Holmestown Road for reports of a suspicious package.
Horry County police Lt. Thomas DelPercio said a gentleman came into possession of some packages lawfully and inside one of those packages, he found a pipe bomb in a container.
The man called police and the bomb squad was brought in to dispose of it safely.
Neighbors next to the home were asked to step outside while the bomb squad got the situation out of control. The public is not in danger.
There will be an open investigation into where the pipe bomb came from.
