Dillon County mother charged with murder in connection to death of 2-year-old son

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Documents released to the media Saturday detail the circumstances leading up to the arrest of a Dillon County mother, accused of killing her 2-year-old son.
Okedia Colvin, 33, is currently in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center after law enforcement says the mother showed ‘extreme indifference to human life’ leading to murder of her 2-year-old child.
The details come from an State Law Enforcement Division arrest warrant, which claims Colvin failed to seek proper medical attention after the child’s feeding tube malfunctioned on November 7, 2019.
Tommy Crosby, Public Information Officer with SLED says he anticipates more information in the case being released Monday.
The penalty connected to the charge of homicide by child abuse is 20 years to life in prison.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
