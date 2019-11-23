Conway police search for man wanted in connection to burglary case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for help in finding a wanted man.
Sanchez Valentino Spain, 25, of Conway is wanted for first-degree burglary and third-degree assault and battery by mob.
A police report shows that on Oct. 25, officers were called to a home on Fulmer Street for a home invasion complaint.
The victim told police that two suspects came into his home and began to punch him in the head, before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information on Spain’s location is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
