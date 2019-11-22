Warrants: Florence woman helped inmate escape, gave him alcohol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence woman was arrested Friday afternoon for her alleged role in a prisoner’s escape.
Dionne Benjamin Martin, 30, is charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and aiding in his escape back on Dec. 3, 2018.
Warrants show Martin allowed James Russell to use her 2019 Jeep to leave his work-release job at McCall Farms. Warrants also state that she provided him with a fifth of liquor.
Russell was captured about an hour after he left the job site. He was being housed at Palmer Pre-Release Center where he was serving the remainder of a seven-year sentence for violating probation on grand larceny and accessory after the fact of a felony.
Russell pleaded guilty to the escape. He was just released from the South Carolina Department of Corrections on Nov. 4.
