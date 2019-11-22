State board suspends Marion County teacher, coach accused of asking student for sexually-explicit pictures

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County teacher and coach had his educator certificate suspended Thursday following his arrest last month for allegedly asking a student for sexually-explicit images and videos.
According to the order from the South Carolina State Board of Education, the board has reason to believe that Andrew Weathers “may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students, who may be under his instruction,” due to the nature of the allegations.
Weathers, 48, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the Marion County School District’s website, he is listed as a teacher at Marion High School.
He is accused of requesting a receiving a video of the student “in a state of sexually explicit nudity,” arrest warrants state.
According to information from the SCBE, Weathers holds an invalid state adjunct educator certificate and has no professional educator experience in his record. He worked for the Marion County School District as a non-certified employee, the suspension order stated.
The suspension is in place until a due process hearing is held or the matter is resolved.
