S.C. Supreme Court: Skydive business has no right to occupy Horry County hangar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A dispute between Horry County and a now-closed skydiving business made its way to the South Carolina Supreme Court, with the high court ruling in favor of the county.
The conflict between Skydive Myrtle Beach and Horry County began in 2013, when the county took over airport operations.
According to the Supreme Court’s ruling, filed Nov. 20, Grand Strand Aviation was the previous operator of Grand Strand Airport. The group entered into an agreement with Skydive Myrtle Beach on May 10, 2012, allowing the business to operate out of the “bird hangar.”
When the county took ownership of the airport, Skydive Myrtle Beach signed a temporary space use permit that lasted until Jan. 31, 2014. The business continued to occupy the bird hangar after the permit expired, but never entered into a new lease, court documents state.
On Feb. 19, 2014, county officials sent Skydive Myrtle Beach a letter listing numerous “safety-related concerns” about their operation, the Supreme Court ruling stated. The county also offered the company a new, short-term space use permit that would allow them to continue using the hangar until July 31, 2014.
“The letter stated that if Skydive did not sign the new Space Use Permit within seventy-two hours, ‘you will need to vacate the premises immediately.’ Skydive did not respond to the February 19 letter,” court documents stated.
Horry County filed an ejection action on June 5, 2014 and the magistrate court entered an order ejecting the business from the bird hangar, according to the ruling. Skydive Myrtle Beach appealed to the circuit court and got a reprieve from the magistrate court, which allowed them to remain in the hangar pending a decision as long as they made a monthly bond payment equal to rent paid under the space use permit.
Eventually, the circuit court affirmed the ejection order, leading Skydive Myrtle Beach to make a motion for a stay of the order, court documents state. That motion was denied.
On Aug. 24, 2015, Skydive Myrtle Beach appealed the circuit court order to the court of appeals, which dismissed the appeal as moot three years later.
The S.C. Supreme Court then took up the matter and heard the case on Sept. 24 of this year. Skydive Myrtle Beach’s owners argued that when the space use permit expired on Jan. 31, 2014, the company’s right to occupy the hangar was again governed by the May 2012 agreement, court documents state.
“Horry County, of course, disagrees,” the ruling stated. “However, if the May 2012 agreement does control, Skydive retains the right to occupy the bird hangar ‘through July 2020.’”
The state’s high court ruled the case was not moot because a decision to reverse the ejection order would put Skydive Myrtle Beach “back in possession of the bird hangar,” and the company did not voluntarily vacate that hangar.
While the S.C. Supreme Court reversed the court of appeals, it did affirm the circuit court’s decision to eject Skydive Myrtle Beach from the hangar, noting the space use permit superseded the May 2012 agreement, according to the ruling.
Skydive Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page lists the business as permanently closed.
