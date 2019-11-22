Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors discover employees not washing hands, not wearing gloves

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said they saw employees not washing their hands at one juice bar and another restaurant had mold build-up.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Juiced Up at 2922 Howard Avenue, Unit B in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found employees weren’t washing their hands after working the cash register and they weren’t wearing gloves either. They said the hand sink was blocked by a container lid. Inspectors said there was also a leak in the hand sink.
Inspectors found frozen bananas and figs being stored without lids, in the freezer.
CBD oil was found in the facility. The person in charge said they add it to smoothies if a customer asks for it.
Inspectors found containers of dry mix, seasonings and granola without a common name on the label.
Wheatgrass was found, stored beside the three-compartment sink where it was exposed to splash, according to the DHEC report. A container of plastic cutlery was also found on top of a tray of wheatgrass.
The health inspector found a container of mashed avocado being taken out of the cooler, rinsed out in the three-compartment sink, and then fresh avocado was seen being prepped in the same container. The spatula was pulled from the three-compartment sink, rinsed off and then used to prepare the avocado, according to the report.
Inspectors gave Juiced Up an 83 out of 100.
Next up is Little Caesars #109 at 2699 Beaver Run Boulevard in Surfside Beach.
Inspectors found carbon build-up on pans stored on the rack.
Health crews found items in bulk containers like water, oils, liquid margarine and flour that were not in their original containers and not labeled with easily identifiable names.
The three-compartment sink caulk was in poor repair and that caulk was no longer sealed to the wall, according to the inspection report.
Inspects said shelves and containers used for equipment storage had food accumulation build-up. Floors and walls had grease accumulation build-up and alls over the three-compartment sink had mold build-up, the DHEC report states.
Base cove trim was falling off the walls in the back prep room and tiles were in poor repair by the back door.
Inspectors gave Little Caesars #109 an 88 out of 100.
Crabby Mike's at 290 Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach gives the flawless performance.
