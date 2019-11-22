Public meetings set to discuss northern extension of S.C. 31 into N.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The public is invited to come out and share their thoughts on the northern extension of S.C. 31 into North Carolina.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, two open-house public meetings will be held to present information and maps of potential corridors currently being evaluated for the Carolina Bays Parkway extension project, which would extend S.C. 31 from S.C. 9 to the U.S. 17 Shallotte Bypass in Brunswick County, N.C.
The first meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3 at the Sea Trail Convention Center, located at 75A Clubhouse Road in Sunset Beach, N.C.
The second is Dec. 4 at the VFW Post 10804, located at 111 S.C. 57 North in Little River. Both meetings run from 4 to 7 p.m.
Maps can be viewed online by clicking here.
The meetings come shortly after the southern extension of S.C. 31, which connects S.C. 544 to S.C. 707, opened to motorists after years of construction.
That $99.7 million project was slated to finish back in 2017. Officials said hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as other weather-related issues, played a large part in the delays.
It officially opened on Nov. 7.
