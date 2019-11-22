Palmetto Pointe Boulevard extension set to open by Thanksgiving weekend

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A highly anticipated multi-million dollar construction project in one Horry County neighborhood is set to open soon.
The Palmetto Pointe Boulevard extension, a project that broke ground in the spring, is one of the first Ride III projects to wrap up. As crews work on some final punch list items for the project, county officials are asking drivers to pack some patience.
Right now, there’s only one way into Palmetto Pointe but once this new two-lane road opens up, it will create an entrance extending from Palmetto Pointe Boulevard to S.C. 544 at Big Block Road near the Sayebrook Town Center. The new road will also include bike and pedestrian facilities, like sidewalks and wider travel lanes.
The extension project originally had an estimated price tag of $7.5 million, but county officials say it came under budget.
“This project came in under budget. About $4 million is the cost for the project, but what we do want to remind people is that those funds that aren’t used for a specific project roll back into the Ride III fund to go towards other Ride III projects, and that is by state law," said Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore.
While most residents in the area agree another access point is necessary, many are concerned about the increased traffic. Neighbors against the project worry about the safety of their children, with potential speeding through the neighborhood. Some say adding speed bumps would help put them more at ease, but county officials believe otherwise.
“Because it will cut from 17 to 544, there might be some concerns that people will use that. But 707 is very close by and offers a similar route, so I don’t know that we necessarily see that being an impact based on the traffic studies and things like that, but we’ll see how things go as the road gets opened up,” said Moore.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday at 10 a.m., and officials plan to open the road to the public by Nov. 30.
If you would like to provide feedback on the project once the road is open, you can reach out to the county’s road and drainage hotline.
