New survey asks residents for input on Grand Strand’s perception

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce wants to know what you like and don’t like about the Grand Strand.
Chamber leaders are asking you to take part in a survey to give them a better idea of what residents think of the area.
The chamber said on its Facebook page it’s going to use the results from the survey to better showcase the area to try to get more people to come to Myrtle Beach.
MBACC CEO Karen Riordan said they’re using a marketing firm called MMGY on brand strategy.
“This resident survey is just one aspect of the research MMGY is doing on our behalf,” Riordan said. “The full research project includes stakeholder interviews, a full destination audit, and a quantitative visitor survey. We expect to receive the results of the research from MMGY in early 2020.”
The survey asks about what residents think of things like nightlife, the culinary scene, safety and many other aspects of the Grand Strand.
Residents WMBF News spoke with generally thought positively of the area. There were only a few minor complaints.
“In the summertime it gets very crowded with the tourists,” Connie Arglia said.
“The way people drive. Horrible,” Judi Hager said.
Click here to take the survey.
