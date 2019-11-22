Near 70° warmth, increasing rain chances this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warm weather continues into the weekend but it won’t last through Sunday.
The clouds really start to filter in Saturday, turning mostly cloudy through the morning. Despite the clouds, temperatures will once again climb close to 70° by the afternoon. Rain chances remain slim during the daylight hours but expect the rain to increase in coverage after sunset. The heaviest rain will likely arrive around midnight Sunday morning.
We’ll quickly clear the rain and clouds out with sunny skies returning for Sunday. Temperature will turn cooler to end the weekend with afternoon highs around 60° Sunday.
The weather remains quiet and seasonably cool into early next week. We do expect a brief warm-up on Wednesday as we once again hit 70°. This won’t last into Thanksgiving as another cold front pushes us back into the 50s by Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.