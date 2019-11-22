Police make arrest in armed robbery at South Ocean Boulevard beach store

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody in connection to an armed robbery Wednesday in Myrtle Beach.
According to a news release from Myrtle Beach police, the suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Kevin Donte Brown, of Surfside Beach.
The incident happened at 1708 S. Ocean Boulevard, police said. A Google search shows that location is the Manta Ray Beach Shop.
Brown fled from the scene, but was taken into custody without incident Thursday by Myrtle Beach police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to the release.
Online records show Brown is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry.
Brown is currently in custody at the Myrtle Beach jail awaiting a bond hearing.
