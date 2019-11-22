Mitchell Tenpenny added to 2020 CCMF lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Nashville native Mitchell Tenpenny is set to perform at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest, festival organizers said Friday morning.
Tenpenny’s hit single “Drunk Me” earned him a New Male Artist nomination at the 2019 American Music Awards. Tenpenny also took the stage at last year’s CCMF.
Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headlining acts.
Jon Pardi and Chris Janson were also added to the lineup earlier this month.
The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.
