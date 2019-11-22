Dozens charged in South Carolina drug roundup

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Lancaster County have charged more than 30 people in a drug roundup that targeted heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Charges were brought about based on undercover work over the last several months, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The drug transactions occurred from Indian Land to Kershaw, and 75 arrest warrants were obtained as a result of the operation.
It yielded 19 heroin charges and 16 methamphetamine charges, and additional charges for distributing cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana.
“This has been a very busy year for our narcotics unit,” Sheriff Barry Faile said in a press release. “This is the seventh operation like this we’ve done, and we’ve executed dozens of search warrants in the course of normal operations. People keep selling dope, and as long as they do we’ll keep arresting them.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
