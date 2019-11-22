Death investigation underway at Little River condo complex

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting Thursday night at a condo complex in Little River.
Horry County police Lt. Tom DelPercio said there is a death investigation underway at the Carolina Yacht Landing off Way Point Ridge Avenue. He said a person was shot but there is no danger or threat to the public.
A WMBF News employee was at the scene and saw a heavy presence of police, fire trucks and ambulances.
Chris Dontell with the Horry County Coroner’s Office confirms that he has been called to the scene but said initial reports that it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
