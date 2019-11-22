Carolina True Crime: The short life of Baby Boy Horry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a story that gripped the Grand Strand community, eliciting feelings of sadness and anger for a child most didn’t even know.
The body of Baby Boy Horry was found on the side of the road in Horry County. The child’s life ended shortly after it began.
In this edition of Carolina True Crime, WMBF News is taking a look back at the 11-year-old cold case and a community’s quest for answers.
You can find Carolina True Crime on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Apple Podcasts - Stitcher - Spotify - Google Play - TuneIn
