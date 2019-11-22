Surfside Beach caregiver accused of taking nearly $3K from man with dementia

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a woman who they said took nearly $3,000 from a man she was supposed to be caring for.
Elizabeth Ellison is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
A police report states that the victim’s brother went to the Surfside Beach Police Department to alert authorities about the suspected theft.
He stated that his brother has dementia and Ellison was hired as his caregiver, according to the report. Ellison was paid $275 a week.
The victim’s brother told officers that on Nov. 1, Ellison went to a Wells Fargo and cashed one of his brother’s checks for $2,875.
The report states that the brother was unable to get in touch with Ellison and terminated her employment with the family.
Ellison was arrested on Thursday and was released hours later on a $5,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.