AG’s office: Myrtle Beach man distributed sexually graphic images to minor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was taken into custody on Friday in connection to a child pornography investigation.
William Moseley, 61, faces three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Moseley.
Authorities said he distributed files of child porn and also distributed sexually graphic images to a minor.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
