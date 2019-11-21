Two injured in shooting at Smithfield plant in Bladen Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were injured in a shooting at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel early Thursday morning.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, both are employees of the plant and were shot in the administrative building. The shooter, also an employee of the plant, fled the scene and later surrendered to Bladen County deputies.
The two victims, Michelle Hernadez and Anthony Ratley, were flown by life flight helicopters to Chapel Hill and New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. They are in stable condition at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect Jaquante Hakeem Williams, of St. Pauls in Robeson County, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and is being held in the Bladen County Jail under no bond.
The plant was evacuated after the shooting. Employees were allowed to return to work after Williams was taken into custody.
“We were just very fortunate to apprehend the suspect as soon as we did and that no other persons were injured," said Sheriff James A. McVicker. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families and we wish them a speedy recovery.”
