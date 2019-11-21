300 turkeys to be given away in Marion County to Medicaid members

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One in seven South Carolina residents struggle with hunger, according to Feeding America, but one healthcare team wants to make sure that’s not the case during this holiday season.
Molina Healthcare, Food Lion and Health Care Partners of South Carolina are giving away 300 whole turkeys on Friday to Medicaid members.
Turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and those in need can be a Medicaid member of any managed care organization. They must show their Medicaid ID card.
The turkey giveaway begins at 10 a.m. Friday at the Health Care Partners of South Carolina located at 145 Palmetto Pointe Road in Marion.
