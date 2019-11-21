This is Carolina: Ages 12 to 112 make ‘First Strides’ a success

“My story’s a little more unique. I had breast cancer and a double mastectomy, and I hadn’t been able to get back to walking, forget about running, but walking. It seemed like it was time to try it and I thought what’s the worst that could happen? So here I am. I noticed probably after the third week I wasn’t having any more trouble with my balance and I did notice that I was holding myself back and I wanted to run,” participant Mary Huffman said. “Anybody that is out there that hasn’t walked can join a group like this, you don’t have to be a runner, it’s just good to get out. I know there’s a lot of people out there that might hesitate because of the runners but don’t be."