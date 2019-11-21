Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ officially charged with murder

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of raping several women and killing a woman in the Washington D.C. area was officially charged in the case on Thursday.
Giles Warrick, 60, is suspected of being the Potomac River Rapist who authorities said terrorized women in the 1990s.
He was arrested in Conway last week and was extradited to the Washington D.C. area on Wednesday after he waived a hearing.
According to online records, Warrick made a court appearance at 1 p.m. Thursday where he was officially charged with murder and murder while armed. When he was arrested in Conway, he only faced a fugitive charge.
During the court appearance, he was also appointed an attorney and given no bond.
According to an arrest warrant filed Nov. 12, Warrick allegedly killed 29-year-old Christine Mirzayan, an intern in D.C., on Aug. 1, 1998 by bludgeoning her face and head with a rock.
Warrick is also accused of raping nine other women over the course of seven years in the D.C. area.
Court documents show that forensic genealogy DNA testing and familial genealogy research helped identify Warrick as a possible suspect in the case. When detectives interviewed Warrick, he consented to a DNA test and the samples matched.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2020.
