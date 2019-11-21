Sea turtle ‘proving to be a fighter’ after being found with injury near Garden City Pier

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A sea turtle that was found Halloween morning in Garden City with a large laceration from its neck to its shoulder is showing signs of improvement.
According to information from the South Carolina Aquarium, the nearly five-pound turtle, dubbed “Michael Myers,” was found Oct. 31 stranded on the shore near Garden City Pier. The beachgoer noticed the “large, fresh laceration from the top of his neck to his left shoulder,” and contacted authorities.
Michael Myers was taken to the Sea Turtle Care Center, where he became more active and started bleeding again, according to aquarium staff.
The team at Sea Turtle Care was able to stop the bleeding with compression and bandages. Michael was sedated to prevent moving and further aggravating the wound, a post on the aquarium’s website states.
“Unfortunately, any movement caused profuse bleeding, so further attempts to close the wound were not successful,” information from the aquarium states. “The wound was packed with gel foam, bandages and a compression wrap to encourage clotting.”
A few days after his rescue, Michael began actively swimming in a tank and there were no issues of further bleeding. He also ate a piece of fish immediately when it was offered to him.
One week after the rescue, the turtle began passing pieces of plastic and other marine debris, according to information from the aquarium. In just three days, he passed over 110 small pieces of hard sheet plastic and food packaging materials, veterinarians said.
“Michael Myers has endured a lot in his short life already, but he is proving to be a fighter!” aquarium staff posted
