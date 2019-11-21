Police searching for missing Summerville teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl who disappeared Wednesday.
An incident report states Alyssa Williams was shopping with her mother at the Summerville Walmart when she told her mother she had to use the restroom. She did not return.
Her mother called police and while police were speaking with her, Williams called from a nearby motel, the report states. Police say the teen then went to the BJ’s wholesale store where she borrowed the cell phone of an employee there to contact two phone numbers. Police are still working to identify those numbers, the report states.
The store employee told police after Williams made the calls, a red truck arrived in the parking lot area and someone in the truck gave her a pink cell phone. A white Nissan SUV then arrived and Williams got into that vehicle and it drove off.
Anyone with information on Williams whereabouts should contact Summerville Police at 843-871-2463
